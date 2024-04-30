abrdn plc Has $964,000 Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,558 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,050,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 581,094 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kanzhun by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 576,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Trading Up 0.5 %

Kanzhun stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kanzhun

About Kanzhun

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.