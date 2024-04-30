Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 314 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

NYSE:TDY opened at $382.78 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $415.43 and a 200 day moving average of $414.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

