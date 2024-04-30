GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $88,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in News by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,447,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,282,000 after acquiring an additional 204,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in News by 43.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,251,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in News by 31.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,140,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after acquiring an additional 984,209 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in News by 24.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 285,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in News in the third quarter worth $28,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

News Trading Down 0.2 %

News stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. News Co. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

