Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $10.51 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $2,861,360.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,938,205.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,793. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 506,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 65,982 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

