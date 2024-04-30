Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

