BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in April

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
BELIMO Price Performance
Shares of BLHWF stock opened at $447.11 on Tuesday. BELIMO has a 52-week low of $441.23 and a 52-week high of $532.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.23.
BELIMO Company Profile
