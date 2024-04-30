Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,555,100 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 12,885,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.8 days.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.65 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 7.23%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 1,966.67%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

