Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSST stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

