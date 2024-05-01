Choreo LLC Invests $1.39 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day moving average is $141.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.