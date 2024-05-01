Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,258,000 after purchasing an additional 82,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 46.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.60.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $461.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $466.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,698,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.