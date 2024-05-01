Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 52,322 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 594,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $30,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 299,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNT
Alliant Energy Price Performance
LNT opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26.
Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alliant Energy
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.