Choreo LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TNF LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,737,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 505.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

