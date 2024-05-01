Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $236.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.53 and its 200-day moving average is $254.67.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

