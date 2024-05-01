Mather Group LLC. Has $824,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

