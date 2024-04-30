Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 109,196 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $448,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $448,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

