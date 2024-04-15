Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $42.96.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

