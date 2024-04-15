Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Decreases By 13.6%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 1,244.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 516,298 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 318,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advent Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADN stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

