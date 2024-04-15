Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $445,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $63.22 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

