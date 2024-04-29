Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys Shares of 46,500 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 234,729 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,932,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,014,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 4.3 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

