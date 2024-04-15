ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,490,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 80,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

View Our Latest Report on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.