Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 19,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $11,037,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,937,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,009,860,403.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,367 shares of company stock valued at $94,049,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $159.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.58. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

