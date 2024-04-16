101,400 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,585 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,918 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 713,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,200.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 479,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $24,056,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

