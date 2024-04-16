Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 10,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. Analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arteris by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 164,628 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arteris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 156,052 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

