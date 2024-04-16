Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 7,970.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,582 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -169.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTNX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.