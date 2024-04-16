International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2,203.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,449 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.