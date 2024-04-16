Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,014.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,014 ($25.07) and last traded at GBX 1,979 ($24.64), with a volume of 689433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,003 ($24.93).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.63) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Plus500 from GBX 1,623 ($20.20) to GBX 1,883 ($23.44) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,802.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,640.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 812.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,620.97%.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

