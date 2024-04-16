International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,667,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after buying an additional 475,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $718,622,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,842,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after buying an additional 615,485 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $136.24 and a twelve month high of $197.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.81.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.