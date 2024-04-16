International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,895,000 after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Waste Connections by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 361,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Waste Connections
In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections
Waste Connections Price Performance
NYSE WCN opened at $165.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.41. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $173.02.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.
Waste Connections Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.