Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target at $53.13

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.13.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Biomea Fusion stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.52. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
