Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KURA. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.28.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

