Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Cooper-Standard Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of CPS opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.88. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $22.74.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $673.64 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper-Standard
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.