Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Cooper-Standard Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of CPS opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.88. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $673.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

About Cooper-Standard

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 52.1% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 385,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 132,115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 26.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 132,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

