Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 936 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of United Rentals worth $36,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $667.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $682.42 and its 200 day moving average is $582.31.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

