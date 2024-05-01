KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 163.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $689.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $369.66 and a 52-week high of $729.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $687.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.26.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

