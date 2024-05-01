12,123 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,123 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,067,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 623,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 494,662 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sora Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.