Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $8,868,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

