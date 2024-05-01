Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Insulet by 227.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 268,553 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 689.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $171.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.25. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.