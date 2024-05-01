Mather Group LLC. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

