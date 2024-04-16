Analysts Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) PT at $31.80

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Model N by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

