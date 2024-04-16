Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CHRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRS opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $247.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.54. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.