Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.
Several research firms recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on CHRS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences Price Performance
CHRS opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $247.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.54. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.65.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coherus BioSciences
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.