Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,144.50

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,144.50 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($14.37), with a volume of 107469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,165.50 ($14.51).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.67) to GBX 1,200 ($14.94) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,827.71 ($22.75).
Burberry Group Price Performance
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
