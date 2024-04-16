Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,144.50

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,144.50 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($14.37), with a volume of 107469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,165.50 ($14.51).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.67) to GBX 1,200 ($14.94) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,827.71 ($22.75).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRBY

Burberry Group Price Performance

Burberry Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 971.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,249.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,434.83.

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.