Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 4,600 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 692,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.