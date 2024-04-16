Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $260,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,772,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,598,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

STWD opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 179.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile



Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

