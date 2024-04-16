ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $954.82 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $959.51 and its 200-day moving average is $787.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

