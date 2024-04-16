Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

