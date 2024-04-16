Keystone Financial Services Purchases 256 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 40,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 357,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.12. The stock has a market cap of $473.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

