ORG Partners LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

