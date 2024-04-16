Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $130,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,458,000 after buying an additional 52,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,333,000 after buying an additional 280,938 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.1 %

CHRW stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.47 and a 12 month high of $106.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

