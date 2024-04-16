Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX) Shares Down 5.1%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.42. Approximately 4,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 18,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$435.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

