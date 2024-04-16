SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $164,000 Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in TPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,061.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. TPG’s payout ratio is -4,398.90%.

In other TPG news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon Winkelried sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $41,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,326,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,513,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132 in the last three months. 78.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

