SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMK. TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

WMK opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.47. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $86.67.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

